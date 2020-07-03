Previous
double promise by koalagardens
Photo 833

double promise

The promise of a beautiful winter day and of new life with the grevillea bud.
This was my greeting when I opened my front door this morning.
Please all stay safe this weekend.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
PhylM-S ace
Stunning! The lighting is gorgeous and the depth... wow.
You stay safe and healthy too!
July 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful warm glow.
July 4th, 2020  
Beau ace
Brilliant!
July 4th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Super fab :)
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a stunning way to start the day, fabulous capture.
July 4th, 2020  
