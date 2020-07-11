Previous
blood plum by koalagardens
Photo 841

blood plum

hopefully a good crop coming on for spring
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty blossom!
July 12th, 2020  
Fisher Family
Beautiful!

Ian
July 12th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav. Beautiful color.
July 12th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely blossoms
July 12th, 2020  
Lena Nau
Very beautiful
July 12th, 2020  
