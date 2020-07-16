Previous
everyone loves a pretty rose by koalagardens
Photo 846

everyone loves a pretty rose

I liked the shining colours on the fly too.
Please stay safe this weekend wherever you are.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great detail, great color. Even the fly makes for an interesting image!
July 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super colour and a great presentation !
July 17th, 2020  
