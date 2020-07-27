Previous
another not-so classic grevillea by koalagardens
another not-so classic grevillea

I have tried to collect up quite a variety of these lovely natives and this one grows to several metres tall and has such a different leaf to the classic ones, but such a sweet flower.
27th July 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful light behind this lovely plant.
July 28th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh, I don't think I have seen this one...how lovely & quite different
July 28th, 2020  
