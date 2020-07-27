Sign up
Photo 857
another not-so classic grevillea
I have tried to collect up quite a variety of these lovely natives and this one grows to several metres tall and has such a different leaf to the classic ones, but such a sweet flower.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2940
photos
246
followers
217
following
234% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th July 2020 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
grevillea
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful light behind this lovely plant.
July 28th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh, I don't think I have seen this one...how lovely & quite different
July 28th, 2020
