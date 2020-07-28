Previous
grevillea bud about to open by koalagardens
Photo 858

grevillea bud about to open

this is the classic on and that is about 7-8 inches long 😊
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
PhylM-S ace
The flora in your part of the world is as magical as the animals! At the Santa Cruz University arboretum in Northern California (a couple of hundred miles north of here) there is a large section dedicated to the beautiful trees and flowers from your parts and it's wonderful that I'm recognizing so many!
July 29th, 2020  
