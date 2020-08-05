Sign up
Photo 866
hey freddo
uninvited house guest - occasionally they get in through the tiniest gap under the laundry door, and I always find them sitting in the hallway here. Happens several times every year, and always they are small young ones. I love their eyes!
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
PhylM-S
ace
Bringing you luck (as long as they're not poisonous ;-) ) Amazing shot - I appreciate the POV and focus is phenomenal! That beautiful eye and skin! Love it!
August 7th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great POV and detail
August 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@elatedpixie
yeah these are very lucky frogs and definitely not poisonous, but one of our natives. There was a bumper lot of them this year too after huge deluge we had that broke the drought of last year.
August 7th, 2020
