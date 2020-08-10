Sign up
Photo 871
the last stages
This is one of the huge roses from the same bush as the past 3 days in its final stage before rose hip.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Album
xtra
Taken
7th August 2020 9:57am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
