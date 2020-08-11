Previous
last weeks moon again by koalagardens
Photo 872

last weeks moon again

I missed posting this last week, but I rather liked the shadow of the leaves gently swaying in front of the moon.
11th August 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
