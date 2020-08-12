Previous
frog haven by koalagardens
Photo 873

frog haven

Hopefully they found another good spot to live - I had a potted plant sitting inside this planter and I finally got around to planting it directly into the large pot. When I removed the plastic pot underneath was not just this fella, but 6 green tree frogs all around this size.
I'm pretty sure one will be the one I had in my hallway last week as this pot is usually just outside the door I suspected he came in under.
Only an iPhone shot as I wanted to get them out and in a safe garden spot quickly.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice iPhone image, captured well! I like the contrast of color and it is so cool you have those little guys around
August 13th, 2020  
