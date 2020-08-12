frog haven

Hopefully they found another good spot to live - I had a potted plant sitting inside this planter and I finally got around to planting it directly into the large pot. When I removed the plastic pot underneath was not just this fella, but 6 green tree frogs all around this size.

I'm pretty sure one will be the one I had in my hallway last week as this pot is usually just outside the door I suspected he came in under.

Only an iPhone shot as I wanted to get them out and in a safe garden spot quickly.