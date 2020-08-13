Sign up
Photo 874
natural beauty is always the best
There just isn't anything more beautiful than things that mother nature creates.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th August 2020 3:47pm
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 14th, 2020
Babs
ace
Indeed, exquisite.
August 14th, 2020
