the humble Iris by koalagardens
the humble Iris

I love pretty much everything about these irises - the layers and colours just make me smile every time.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and nicely captured and presented !
August 18th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
But beautifully captured!
August 18th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful! They are blooming everywhere here now.
August 18th, 2020  
