Photo 882
another one opened
another of the huge roses, this is my biggest one
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
Mave
Beautiful
August 23rd, 2020
