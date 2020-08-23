Sign up
Photo 884
another of my roses
This is a rambling rose, each blossom is far less exciting than some of the others, but usually they mass up which makes them spectacular - just a couple of lone ones on the bush now as it has been pruned back but it's determined to have something 🤣
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
red
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
