another of my roses by koalagardens
Photo 884

another of my roses

This is a rambling rose, each blossom is far less exciting than some of the others, but usually they mass up which makes them spectacular - just a couple of lone ones on the bush now as it has been pruned back but it's determined to have something 🤣
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
