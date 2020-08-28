Previous
tiny hibiscus by koalagardens
tiny hibiscus

This one is only a few inches in diameter, but the bush is pretty much covered in flower year round and the ruffled appearance is quite lovely.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful yet unusual flower, the colour is wonderful. The ruffles look like skirts ;-)
August 30th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Delicious - bottle them. Lovely shot Keren.
August 30th, 2020  
