Photo 891
Red Grevillea
Last red flower photo for the month, just been making some patterns 😊
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th August 2020 2:22pm
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
grevillea
