nifty leaf by koalagardens
Photo 893

nifty leaf

my second day of nifty fifty straight out of the camera - I actually enjoyed doing this one
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is super. Great focus!
September 3rd, 2020  
Annie D ace
this is wonderful - I will have to lift my game hahahahah
September 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Excellent focus
September 3rd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great job, love how you got super low for this one!
September 3rd, 2020  
