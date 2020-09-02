Sign up
Photo 893
nifty leaf
my second day of nifty fifty straight out of the camera - I actually enjoyed doing this one
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3015
photos
242
followers
214
following
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
1979
891
1980
892
1981
1982
50
893
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd September 2020 3:58pm
Tags
leaf
,
nf-sooc-2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is super. Great focus!
September 3rd, 2020
Annie D
ace
this is wonderful - I will have to lift my game hahahahah
September 3rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Excellent focus
September 3rd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Great job, love how you got super low for this one!
September 3rd, 2020
