Previous
Next
nifty Phoenix by koalagardens
Photo 896

nifty Phoenix

I thought I would see what it is like to try and get a photo of one of the koalas without being able to zoom in. Phoenix is only about 8 metres up a young tree, and I liked how much of the surrounds have come into the picture this way.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

4rky ace
Obviously has a good head for heights! Must have a great view from up there, too :)
September 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
You must have very good eyesight to spot your koalas from a distance.
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise