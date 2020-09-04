nifty Phoenix

Sign up
Photo 896
Phoenix
I thought I would see what it is like to try and get a photo of one of the koalas without being able to zoom in. Phoenix is only about 8 metres up a young tree, and I liked how much of the surrounds have come into the picture this way.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3019
photos
242
followers
215
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th September 2020 7:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
australia
,
koala
,
phoenix
,
theme-animals
,
nf-sooc-september-2020
4rky
ace
Obviously has a good head for heights! Must have a great view from up there, too :)
September 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
You must have very good eyesight to spot your koalas from a distance.
September 5th, 2020
