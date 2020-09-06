Sign up
Photo 898
leftovers anyone?
the parrot type birds tend to leave a lot of mess on the ground as they feed - pretty nifty
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3023
photos
242
followers
215
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th September 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
australia
,
garden
,
callistemon
,
nf-sooc-2020
Diana
ace
What a beautiful capture of the mess, stunning image!
September 7th, 2020
