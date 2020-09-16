This is a nifty fifty shot, but a fun fact I love about the mistletoe bird is how they help this parasite pollinate. The bird does a little dance as it poops and wipes its butt onto the tree branch in such a way that the poop, containing a pollinated seed, sticks to the branch, providing the seed with a damp sticker so the seed can sprout and take hold by itself.
A bright cheery flower and a bright cheery bird, and a lovely spot of biodiversity.
In a healthy area of bush, mistletoe will provide diversity rather than overtake and kill. But even if it kills the odd tree, well dead trees create important ecosystems too.
There is your Friday afternoon nature documentary, you're welcome 😊