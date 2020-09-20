Sign up
Photo 912
spring roses starting
I'm fond of this rose which seems to have multiple blooms pretty much all year round. Lovely scent to this one too.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3053
photos
242
followers
215
following
6
1
xtra
E-M10MarkII
21st September 2020 4:53pm
nature
flowers
australia
rose
garden
nf-sooc-2020
Nina Ganci
gorgeous display and colours
You sure do have some healthy roses
September 22nd, 2020
