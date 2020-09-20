Previous
spring roses starting by koalagardens
spring roses starting

I'm fond of this rose which seems to have multiple blooms pretty much all year round. Lovely scent to this one too.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Nina Ganci
gorgeous display and colours
You sure do have some healthy roses
September 22nd, 2020  
