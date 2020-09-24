Sign up
Photo 916
Lomandra seeding
seed head of my favourite native sedge - nifty fifty challenge
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd September 2020 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
seeds
,
nf-sooc-2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Really interesting shapes it has. Nice!
September 26th, 2020
