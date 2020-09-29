Previous
another callistemon by koalagardens
another callistemon

This white one is one that is truly native to this area and growing wild, rather than one planted in my garden. It is down near my rainforest remnant. This year it is really loaded.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful plant.
September 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous shot! I haven't seen any of these since I moved from Florida. They are so lovely.
September 30th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Isn't it lovely...we have them growing around the lake & the bees like them too.
September 30th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Wow, nice
September 30th, 2020  
