Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 928
White headed pigeon
These are rather huge and I have several pairs that have raised a few generations here now. They are quite shy so I was kind of pretending to be interested in something else and managed to get a couple of shots.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3086
photos
241
followers
222
following
254% complete
View this month »
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Latest from all albums
2014
2015
926
51
927
2016
2017
928
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th October 2020 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
pigeon
,
theme-seasons
,
wildandfree
Monique
ace
Beautiful bird
October 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close