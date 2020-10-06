Previous
White headed pigeon by koalagardens
White headed pigeon

These are rather huge and I have several pairs that have raised a few generations here now. They are quite shy so I was kind of pretending to be interested in something else and managed to get a couple of shots.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Monique ace
Beautiful bird
October 7th, 2020  
