Another clear sky rainbow by koalagardens
Photo 929

Another clear sky rainbow

The rainbow bee eater is a tiny insectivore that is prolific on my property. Keeping on with my month of birds I live with.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
