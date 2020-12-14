Previous
flash of red for the wet by koalagardens
flash of red for the wet

all the wildlife is loving the rain I must say
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Chris Cook
Great shot! What bird is that?
December 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨
@cdcook48 red browed finch, a really lovely native 😊
December 17th, 2020  
bruni
It looks like our house finch. a lovely little bird.
December 17th, 2020  
Corinne C
I love this little bird staying on a so frêle grass.
December 17th, 2020  
