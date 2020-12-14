Sign up
Photo 996
flash of red for the wet
all the wildlife is loving the rain I must say
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th December 2020 7:31am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
finch
,
wildandfree
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot! What bird is that?
December 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@cdcook48
red browed finch, a really lovely native 😊
December 17th, 2020
bruni
ace
It looks like our house finch. a lovely little bird.
December 17th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
I love this little bird staying on a so frêle grass.
December 17th, 2020
