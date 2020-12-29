Previous
head on by koalagardens
Photo 1011

head on

the last of my bleeding hearts for the year.
Please stay safe if you are celebrating at all - what a year. I'm going to be having a quiet rum at home and watch a documentary.
KoalaGardens🐨

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely pic. We'll be having a very quiet one too.
December 31st, 2020  
