Photo 1011
head on
the last of my bleeding hearts for the year.
Please stay safe if you are celebrating at all - what a year. I'm going to be having a quiet rum at home and watch a documentary.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3253
photos
247
followers
233
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th December 2020 3:17pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
heart
,
australia
,
garden
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely pic. We'll be having a very quiet one too.
December 31st, 2020
