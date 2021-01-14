Previous
my best side by koalagardens
Photo 1027

my best side

Same kingfisher as yesterday but showing some colour rather than down the throat.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
