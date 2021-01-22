Previous
both ends of existence by koalagardens
Photo 1035

both ends of existence

The bud of the flower from yesterday is pretty usual but don't you love how when the flower finishes it rolls itself up like a towel being wrung out. Some things really tickle my fancy.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
This is exactly how I felt today. It has been so hot I have been wrung out too.
January 23rd, 2021  
Quite beautiful
January 23rd, 2021  
