Photo 1035
both ends of existence
The bud of the flower from yesterday is pretty usual but don't you love how when the flower finishes it rolls itself up like a towel being wrung out. Some things really tickle my fancy.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Babs
ace
This is exactly how I felt today. It has been so hot I have been wrung out too.
January 23rd, 2021
Monique
ace
Quite beautiful
January 23rd, 2021
