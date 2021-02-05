Sign up
Photo 1049
cloudscape
this photo was taken nearly exactly a year ago, the first real rain we had to break the shocking drought of 2019. these clouds were just incredible, and the colours were in the green range
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
clouds
,
australia
,
landscape
,
storm
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
