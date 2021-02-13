Previous
perspective by koalagardens
Photo 1057

perspective

I rather liked the difference in size between the tiny red gum and the huge pandanus. When you consider it is just one segment too the size is rather fab as a contrast to finish my treasures for week 2 FoR.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
