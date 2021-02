arboreal portraits

I don't often see these fabulous huge reptiles on the property, but I think they must see me fairly often. This gorgeous fella was a couple of metres long and they can move!

I wouldn't want to tangle with one, but they aren't really agressive, unless you have some tasty meat they really want, then it's wisest to just say 'yeah, sure sir' and give it up. Lucky I'm vegetarian 🤣

They never scare me anyway, just make me smile, grab my camera and follow!