yellow zucchini by koalagardens
Photo 1082

yellow zucchini

what wonderful flowers, so curly as it opens!
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Annie D ace
lovely colour...love the ant ant too
March 10th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely with the photo bombers included!
March 10th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous yellow. I always like to see these.
March 10th, 2021  
Babs ace
How pretty. Love the ants hiding in the petals
March 10th, 2021  
Mortman ace
3D plus!!!
March 10th, 2021  
