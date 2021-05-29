Previous
when I grow up I wanna be ... by koalagardens
Photo 1162

when I grow up I wanna be ...

a hollow.
Where this small branch broke of this young tree, could, with the right conditions, one day become a hollow (ok in about 80 years time) that could be home to such a range of native animals.
29th May 2021 29th May 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
318% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! great textures and colour tones ! It looks like the eye socket of some prehistoric animal
June 1st, 2021  
Lesley ace
Lovely shot. I’m reading a fantasy book called The Wild Wood at the moment and I can imagine this being one of the faerie beings in it.
June 1st, 2021  
