Photo 1170
true plant power
Brazilian spinach in my garden - I love it because it is perennial so I always have it. I grow other greens, but this is a great mainstay and I eat a lot of green yum!
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd June 2021 3:56pm
Tags
australia
,
garden
,
spinach
,
30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
