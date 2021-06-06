Previous
true plant power by koalagardens
Photo 1170

true plant power

Brazilian spinach in my garden - I love it because it is perennial so I always have it. I grow other greens, but this is a great mainstay and I eat a lot of green yum!
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
