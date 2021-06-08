Sign up
Photo 1172
solar powered plants and trees?
trifecta of themes for this as I have wild, trees and plants powered by the sun 🤭
8th June 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th June 2021 6:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
sunrise
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
,
theme-plantpower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
June 10th, 2021
Suzanne
ace
That is lovely!
June 10th, 2021
Silke Stahl
ace
A truly lovely photo. Fav
June 10th, 2021
