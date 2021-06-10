Sign up
Photo 1174
orange jasmine bush
New growth - I did have to give the bush quite a heavy pruning, so it is really looking vibrant with the bright green tips everywhere
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
