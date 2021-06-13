Previous
good enough to eat by koalagardens
good enough to eat

one tip of one of the many parsley plants in the garden - I love eating it, but it just such a lush plant too. powerful!
13th June 2021

KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lesley ace
Ooh fabulous close-up
June 15th, 2021  
