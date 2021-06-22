Previous
Next
Fantail by koalagardens
Photo 1186

Fantail

One of the many tiny native birds here - they fan their tails out and flit about so fast it is really a feat to capture one!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet - rather like our long tailed tit !
June 25th, 2021  
julia ace
Maori name for these little guys is Piwakawaka.. they are cute as and very quick..
June 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise