Photo 1186
Fantail
One of the many tiny native birds here - they fan their tails out and flit about so fast it is really a feat to capture one!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
conservation
,
austraila
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet - rather like our long tailed tit !
June 25th, 2021
julia
ace
Maori name for these little guys is Piwakawaka.. they are cute as and very quick..
June 25th, 2021
