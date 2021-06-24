Sign up
Photo 1188
Delicate Jasmine Flower
This is the orange Jessamine (Jasmine) I've been showing this month. It is a shrub rather than a vine, heady perfume, bright green tip growth and tiny white flowers.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
flower
garden
bush
jasmine
30dayswild2021
theme-plantpower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful - I wish I could smell its perfume ! fav
June 26th, 2021
Suzanne
ace
I like that very much. Well done
June 26th, 2021
