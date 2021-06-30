Sign up
Photo 1194
the last macro for June
I've enjoyed these so much I may even continue for July, I wish Ross would post the new theme before a month starts so I can decide as I totally forget what July is for month themes. I'm so easily confused, let alone distracted 😂
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fab-u-lous !!!
July 1st, 2021
Dawn
ace
Well done , and you don’t have that alone
July 1st, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Nicely done
July 1st, 2021
Monique
ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2021
