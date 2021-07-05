Sign up
a right dandy hoverfly
sunshine on a winters day would work at a title too
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th July 2021 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dandelion
,
australia
,
insect
,
hoverfly
Annie D
ace
Sunshine in a flower 🥰
July 6th, 2021
Jesika
Dandy indeed
July 6th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
July 6th, 2021
