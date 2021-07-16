Previous
surface tension by koalagardens
Photo 1210

surface tension

yes this water drop is about 2 inches long
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Oh wow, excellent!
July 16th, 2021  
That's great! What an unusual sight!
July 16th, 2021  
