the wonders of nature by koalagardens
Photo 1219

the wonders of nature

these fungi are just my favourite and they just live on and on
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
