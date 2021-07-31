perspective

I thought I would give a less zoomed shot to finish the snake series this month so you can get a bit of perspective. These snakes are quite long, you can see 2 loops at the back, and yet that is the tail tip wrapping forwards on the top part of the branch. Yet the snake itself is only the width of a garden hose.

Unlike some of our snakes that have a lot more girth, and therefore wider jaw opening ability.

As with all predators, they keep prey populations healthy by picking off sick, weak and old animals. If you have healthy predators in your ecosystem, you can bet you have healthy populations (but not excessive numbers) of what they predate on.

So here, I have many snakes, but I also have many small marsupials, frogs, lizards and birds. Balance is beautiful.