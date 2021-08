Leading Line

I had something in mind, but no matter what I did, I just wasn't getting the result I was after.



Still the flowers are pretty and this is one stem in a rather lovely bouquet I was given today as a thanks for a 2 year project I'm just wrapping up with some scientists on koala rehabilitation data. My part was done as a volunteer, I 'cleaned' and 'standardised' 30 years worth of data with more than 13000 records. Nice flowers, but it's been truly amazing to be part of this entire project.