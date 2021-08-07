Sign up
Photo 1231
Symmetry
my favourite gerbera seems to fit the theme, ok maybe not perfectly symmetrical but close
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3700
photos
262
followers
252
following
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Views
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th August 2021 1:33pm
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
gerbera
,
symmetry
