circular by koalagardens
Photo 1237

circular

Must on black - I just learned how to do the tiny planet conversion myself in PS rather than use the app. That was fun!
For the 30 day challenge I'm doing with my sister as part of AYWMC
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's lovely!
August 13th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
That is really awesome. Love the red. It actually looks spherical.
August 13th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
This is amazing.
August 13th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cool and mysterious looking.
August 13th, 2021  
Dawn ace
So cool fav
August 13th, 2021  
Bep
Looks wonderful on black!
August 13th, 2021  
