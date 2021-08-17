Sign up
Photo 1240
Depth
for the 30 day challenge I'm doing this month
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th August 2021 12:51pm
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
australia
,
depth
,
wildandfree
Sharon Lee
ace
You eye just follows those trunks right up and in. Nicely done
August 17th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov viewing their dizzy height !
August 17th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful POV to achieve this great image. :)
August 17th, 2021
