Photo 1247
tiny subject
for the 30 day challenge I'm doing with my sister
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3733
photos
265
followers
252
following
341% complete
1243
2334
1244
2335
1245
2336
1246
1247
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd August 2021 2:26pm
Tags
macro
,
australia
,
ant
,
wildandfree
,
macro-animalbits
Taffy
ace
An incredible macro -- great details!
August 23rd, 2021
