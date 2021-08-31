Previous
done and dusted by koalagardens
Photo 1256

done and dusted

The 30 day challenge for AYWMC that I did with my sister.
Apparently Emma has just released ASCWMC (a second year) and I think we are rolling over straight into it.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Well done - and a lovely calendar to prove it !
August 30th, 2021  
Looks fabulous
August 30th, 2021  
Terrific calendar of shots
August 30th, 2021  
